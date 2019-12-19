Gov. Sisolak names leader, members of new patient protection panel

The Patient Protection Commission proposed by Gov. Steve Sisolak at the start of his term and established by the Legislature last spring now has its leadership and board.

The panel, created under Senate Bill 544, was set up to review state health care costs, drug prices, health care quality, insurance availability and the impact of federal policy changes. The governor announced his appointments to the commission’s 11-member board and its executive director Thursday.

In a statement, the governor said his appointees represented “a highly respected, multifaceted team of health care experts, advocates, providers, and industry professionals.”

He named Sara Cholhagian, who has worked in legislative and governmental affairs for health care clients at several public affairs firms, to lead the panel. Sisolak said he looked “forward to seeing what Sara can accomplish with her years of work in the legislative affairs in Nevada and her extensive experience with health care issues.”

Board members represent academia, health care providers, hospitals, health insurers, the prescription drug industry, patient advocates and the public at large. Three state officials serve as non-voting members. The panel members are:

— Dr. John Packham, associate dean for the Office of Statewide Initiatives, UNR School of Medicine, commission chair.

— Dr. Howard Baron, pediatric gastroenterologist, Pediatric Gastroenterology & Nutrition Associates.

— Dr. Ikram Khan, president and partner, Quality Care Consultants LLC.

— Dr. Anthony Slonim, president and CEO, Renown Health.

— W. Mason Van Houweling, CEO, University Medical Center.

— Bobbette Bond, senior director, healthcare policy, UNITE HERE Health Fund.

— Shaun Schoener, vice president, network development/provider services, UnitedHealthcare.

— Flo Kahn, deputy vice president, state advocacy, Western region, PhRMA.

— Jessica Flood, Northern regional behavioral health coordinator, Nevada Rural Hospital Partners.

— Yarleny Roa-Dugan, registered nurse, Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

— Theresa L. Bohannan, special health care needs advocate.

Non-voting members:

— Richard Whitley, director, state Department of Health and Human Services.

— Barbara Richardson, commissioner, state Division of Insurance.

— Heather Korbulic, executive director, Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

