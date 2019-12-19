53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nevada

Gov. Sisolak names leader, members of new patient protection panel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2019 - 3:39 pm
 

CARSON CITY – The Patient Protection Commission proposed by Gov. Steve Sisolak at the start of his term and established by the Legislature last spring now has its leadership and board.

The panel, created under Senate Bill 544, was set up to review state health care costs, drug prices, health care quality, insurance availability and the impact of federal policy changes. The governor announced his appointments to the commission’s 11-member board and its executive director Thursday.

In a statement, the governor said his appointees represented “a highly respected, multifaceted team of health care experts, advocates, providers, and industry professionals.”

He named Sara Cholhagian, who has worked in legislative and governmental affairs for health care clients at several public affairs firms, to lead the panel. Sisolak said he looked “forward to seeing what Sara can accomplish with her years of work in the legislative affairs in Nevada and her extensive experience with health care issues.”

Board members represent academia, health care providers, hospitals, health insurers, the prescription drug industry, patient advocates and the public at large. Three state officials serve as non-voting members. The panel members are:

— Dr. John Packham, associate dean for the Office of Statewide Initiatives, UNR School of Medicine, commission chair.

— Dr. Howard Baron, pediatric gastroenterologist, Pediatric Gastroenterology & Nutrition Associates.

— Dr. Ikram Khan, president and partner, Quality Care Consultants LLC.

— Dr. Anthony Slonim, president and CEO, Renown Health.

— W. Mason Van Houweling, CEO, University Medical Center.

— Bobbette Bond, senior director, healthcare policy, UNITE HERE Health Fund.

— Shaun Schoener, vice president, network development/provider services, UnitedHealthcare.

— Flo Kahn, deputy vice president, state advocacy, Western region, PhRMA.

— Jessica Flood, Northern regional behavioral health coordinator, Nevada Rural Hospital Partners.

— Yarleny Roa-Dugan, registered nurse, Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center.

— Theresa L. Bohannan, special health care needs advocate.

Non-voting members:

— Richard Whitley, director, state Department of Health and Human Services.

— Barbara Richardson, commissioner, state Division of Insurance.

— Heather Korbulic, executive director, Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

Contact Bill Dentzer at bdentzer@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @DentzerNews on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Joe Biden at the national hospitality workers union.
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the national hospitality workers union during UNITE HERE's town hall on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at Culinary Union Hall in Las Vegas. @bizutesfaye
Elizabeth Warren at Culinary Union
Elizabeth Warren speaks at a Culinary Union town hall in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, 2019.
Secretary of Education visits Henderson school
Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos visited students at Pinecrest Academy in Henderson to talk about college planning on Dec. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Accused murder mastermind Frank LaPena is granted a pardon - VIDEO
A onetime Las Vegas casino bell captain who spent 25 years in prison as the accused mastermind in a notorious 1974 contract murder won his last legal battle for freedom Wednesday when the state Pardons Board granted him a conditional pardon restoring all his civil rights. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Middle: Nonpartisan voters and the 2020 election
How will the growing segment of nonpartisan or independent voters — those who have not registered with either political party, or who have left partisan politics behind — vote in 2020?
Tomi Lahren Speaks at UNLV - VIDEO
Fox News contributor and UNLV alumna Tomi Lahren returned to campus Wednesday night for a speech, titled “Stay Triggered,” that drew an auditorium of supporters as well as a group of protesters outside. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders released from Las Vegas hospital - VIDEO
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., issues a statement after he was released from Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, after suffering a heart attack earlier in the week. (Bernie Sanders via Twitter)
Democratic presidential candidates speak on impeachment - VIDEO
Democratic presidential candidates attending the March for Our Lives/Giffords Gun Safety Forum in Las Vegas comment on possible impeachment proceedings. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden Las Vegas Rally Highlights - VIDEO
2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, came to Las Vegas to talk guns, climate change and the Ukranian-Trump scandal. Biden was interrupted by a protestor who sat amongst supporters at the rally and continued with his speech. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joe Biden comments on Trump and his campaign efforts in Nevada - VIDEO
After an impeachment inquiry was opened on Donald Trump, Joe Biden talks with Review-Journal politics reporter Rory Appleton about Trump and his campaign in Nevada. (Angus Kelly & James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST