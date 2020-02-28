Gov. Sisolak, other officials schedule coronavirus briefing

Gov. Steve Sisolak has scheduled a press briefing Friday in Las Vegas to give an update on the state’s response to the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Governor Steve Sisolak speaks during the 20th anniversary luncheon for the Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment & Research on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gov. Steve Sisolak has scheduled a press briefing Friday in Las Vegas to give an update on the state’s response to the 2019 novel coronavirus that has health officials worldwide on guard for a possible pandemic.

The governor will be joined by state health officials as well as federal and local representatives, according to an advisory issued Thursday afternoon by his office.

There are as yet no reported cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus that emerged out of China, in Nevada, but California officials Thursday announced the state has 33 confirmed cases and some 8,400 individuals being monitored for symptoms.

Nevada health officials briefed lawmakers last week on the status of state preparations, telling members of a legislative committee that the virus could be contained.

Public health officials in Southern Nevada also have stressed there is no need to panic, noting that the risk in the U.S. of contracting COVID-19 remains low. And plans already in place for addressing public health emergencies are being refined to respond to the threat, they say.