81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nevada

Gov. Sisolak promotes flu shots for Nevada residents — WATCH LIVE

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 8, 2020 - 1:40 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak will promote flu shots for Nevada residents by getting his vaccination today in Las Vegas.

The governor will get his shot at the Southern Nevada Health District offices, according to a news release from the health district.

Immunize Nevada and health district officials will promote the importance of getting a flu vaccination this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, during a news conference beginning at 2 p.m. Sisolak and other community leaders will be in attendance.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Las Vegas Monorail files for bankruptcy
Las Vegas Monorail files for bankruptcy
2
Donald Trump drops to underdog after $67K wager on Joe Biden
Donald Trump drops to underdog after $67K wager on Joe Biden
3
Donald Trump plans Las Vegas, Reno campaign stops
Donald Trump plans Las Vegas, Reno campaign stops
4
Sisolak, Trump at odds from the very beginning
Sisolak, Trump at odds from the very beginning
5
Increase in COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County lowest in months
Increase in COVID-19 cases in Nevada, Clark County lowest in months
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST