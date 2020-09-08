Gov. Sisolak promotes flu shots for Nevada residents — WATCH LIVE

Gov. Steve Sisolak will promote flu shots for Nevada residents by getting his shot today in Las Vegas.

Gov. Steve Sisolak gives an update on the state's COVID-19 response at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The governor will get his shot at the Southern Nevada Health District offices, according to a news release from the health district.

Immunize Nevada and health district officials will promote the importance of getting a flu vaccination this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, during a news conference beginning at 2 p.m. Sisolak and other community leaders will be in attendance.