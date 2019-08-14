Gov. Sisolak says Nevada ‘moving the dial’ on opioid abuse

The governor opens a two-day summit in Las Vegas that aims to let stakeholders “review the successes and learn what partners are doing in this fight for Nevada communities.”

Nevada Gov.Steve Sisolak (Tom R. Smedes/AP)

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday opened a two-day Opioid Response Summit in Las Vegas, saying the Silver State is “moving the deal on opioid addiction.”

“We all know, we have seen first hand, opioid misuse is a serious issue in our community, in our state and in our country,” the governor said in his opening remarks.

“Progress has been made,” he continued, including in the area of a prescription drug monitoring program that allows a more focused response to the crisis.

Discussions from the conference, hosted by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, can “grow and evolve into the next steps in this important fight,” Sisolak said.

The event is designed to provide “an opportunity for health professionals, law enforcement, community partners, and other stakeholders to come together to review the successes and learn what partners are doing in this fight for Nevada communities,” according to a news release from the host agency.

This is the second summit of its type in Nevada. The first, in summer of 2016, drew 500 participants, featured presentations from local, state and federal agencies, and influenced state legislation in 2017 related to drug overdoses and prescribing and using drugs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.