Gov. Sisolak says state preparing for coronavirus, not panicking

Gov. Steve Sisolak and state and local health officials reassured the public on Friday that necessary steps are being taken to guard against the spread of the new coronavirus.

Gov. Steve Sisolak and state and local health officials presented a united front Friday in Las Vegas to reassure a jittery public that necessary steps are being taken in Nevada to guard against the spread of the new coronavirus.

“We’re going to prepare, not panic,” Sisolak said about plans underway to prepare for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus that emerged in China.

“We’re going to choose collaboration over chaos,” the governor said.





State officials at the news conference stressed that Nevada has no reported cases of the disease, while three people have been tested at a state laboratory for the coronavirus and all were negative. Following the briefing, state epidemiologist Melissa Peek-Bullock said an additional four people in Nevada had been tested at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laboratory, and they, too, were negative for the virus.

Over 200 people statewide are being monitored for the virus after their return from China, state officials said following the briefing.

California officials on Thursday announced the state has 33 confirmed cases and that some 8,400 individuals are being monitored for symptoms.

Nevada health officials briefed lawmakers last week on the status of state preparations, telling members of a legislative committee that the virus could be contained.

Public health officials in Southern Nevada also have stressed there is no need to panic, noting that the risk in the U.S. of contracting COVID-19 remains low. And plans already in place for addressing public health emergencies are being refined to respond to the threat, they say.

There have been at least 62 cases in the U.S., including 44 in passengers of the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise ship.

There have been more than 83,000 COVID-19 cases worldwide, most of them in China, and the virus has spread to more than 50 other countries, with cases rapidly increasing in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

About 80 percent of documented cases have been mild so far, but the virus has led to more than 2,800 deaths.

