Gov. Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Steve Sisolak discusses Nevada’s recent COVID-19 figures during a press conference at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

“Today, as part of my regular testing COVID schedule, I underwent a rapid test and returned a positive result,” Sisolak said in a phone call with reporters.

The governor said he is not experiencing any symptoms at this time.

“I’m feeling fine. I don’t have any symptoms,” Sisolak said. “I’m a little tired, but I’ve been tired since March when we started fighting COVID.”

Sisolak said that he will be quarantining at his residence in Carson City for 10 days. He said that given the spread across the state, it’s nearly impossible to pin down where he might have contracted the virus. He noted that he had two public events this week, a ribbon cutting at a DMV office in Reno on Monday and a press conference in Carson City on Tuesday.

The news comes as Nevada is experiencing a massive surge in coronavirus cases across the state, with state officials saying the current rate of spread is rivaling the worst days of the pandemic.

Sisolak said that this “puts a spotlight” on how bad the spread is in the state in that even taking significant precautions may not prevent a person from coming down with the virus, and stressed that people need to remain vigilant in following the guidelines on social distancing and mask wearing.

“More than 1,800 new cases were identified in Nevada yesterday,” Sisolak said. “We have to work together to get a handle on this virus.”

Sisolak said that he also took a PCR test, considered to be more precise than the rapid tests, on Friday, but that those results have not yet come back. Sisolak said his last test before Friday was on Nov. 6, which came back negative.

