Gov. Sisolak to make COVID-19 announcement today

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 27, 2020 - 1:55 pm
 

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a 5 p.m. news conference today to give an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response.

The news conference comes a little over two weeks after Sisolak issued a directive that once again forced bars in Clark, Washoe and five other counties to close amid rising coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The directive also made it so that restaurants statewide could not seat parties larger than six people.

Monday’s news conference will be livestreamed on the Legislature’s website.

At a news conference this month where the bar closures were announced, Sisolak said he was also keeping a close eye on public pools and gyms.

The governor also previously extended Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan until the end of July.

On Monday, the state reported 988 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths. New cases were below the daily average of just more than 1,011 over the preceding week, while fatalities were below the daily average of more than 12 during the period.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Capital Bureau Chief Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.

