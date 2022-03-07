Gov. Steve Sisolak files for re-election on first day

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak filed for re-election shortly after 9 a.m. Monday at the secretary of state’s Southern Nevada office inside North Las Vegas City Hall, the first day of a two-week filing period.

Sisolak, who is not expected to face a legitimate primary challenge in this election, said he will lean on the state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as he makes his pitch for a second term to voters.

“We’re coming back stronger than anybody ever anticipated, stronger than other states are,” Sisolak said.

He said there pandemic shows once again that Nevada needs to do more to make the state’s economy less reliant on gaming and tourism, which tend to be hit harder than other sectors during economic downturns as people have less to disposable income to spend on leisure activities.

“We need to do more to diversify the economy so that next time there’s a problem, and there will be a next time whether it’s a pandemic or a recession, that we’re not hit quite as hard as we were this time,” he said.

He said that if re-elected he plans to focus heavily on education, saying that even though they have added funding to the state’s education budget during his tenure as governor that “more needs to be done.”

“Something clearly needs to be done. There’s well over 1,000 vacancies in Southern Nevada. Kids deserve a high quality education. But that’s for all kids. It doesn’t matter if you’re living in Summerlin, or Green Valley or an urban core,” Sisolak said. “All kids are entitled to a quality education, and they shouldn’t be discriminated against based on their parent’s bank account or their ZIP code.”

On the Republican side, more than a half-dozen candidates, including Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore, are expected to formally enter the fray.

Surprise candidates sometimes emerge during the filing period of each election cycle, and there’s always the chance that some announced candidates do not file.

This year’s filing period has a little extra significance to it. There have been two candidate forums this year which featured most of the Republicans vying for the nomination and the chance to face Sisolak on the ballot come November, with one very notable absence.

Lombardo, who is viewed as one of the front-runners in the primary, has raised the most money among Republican candidates and leads in the latest polls, has yet to take part in any candidate forum or debate, saying that he would take part in debates only after the official filing period closes.

Candidates have until 5 p.m. March 18 to file. Nevada’s primary election is June 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.