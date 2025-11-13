Governor calls special session to address 16 different bills

4 companies planning to expand in Clark County approved for over $1M in tax incentives

CARSON CITY — Nevada lawmakers will return to the state capital for a special legislative session beginning Thursday, Gov. Joe Lombardo announced in a proclamation issued Wednesday afternoon.

The Republican governor called on the Democratic-majority Legislature to consider 16 bills, according to the announcement. They include policies on some of high-profile debates that have played out in recent weeks, including a bill proposing tax credits tied to the development of a film studio in Nevada; the governor’s signature crime legislation addressing some criminal penalties and a specialty court program for the Strip; a proposal to increase traffic penalties in school zones; and funding to support relocation efforts for residents of a sinking neighborhood in North Las Vegas.

The proclamation makes Lombardo’s plans official to urge lawmakers to pick up “unfinished” business from the regular legislative session that ended in June.

“Nevadans deserve action now – not years from now – on legislation that implements critical public safety measures, expands healthcare access, and supports good-paying jobs,” Lombardo said in the announcement. “By calling this special session, we are reaffirming our responsibility to act decisively and deliver meaningful results for the people of Nevada.”

On Oct. 6, the governor said he intended to call back the 63-member body to consider legislation that was left incomplete at the end of the 120-day session.

“Governor Lombardo has called us back to Carson City for a Special Session, but it’s important to remember one thing – the Legislature does not set the agenda for this Special Session,” Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, D-Las Vegas, said in a statement. “Instead, the Governor dictates the issues we are to address through his proclamation. The Assembly is here to ensure the legislation presented to us does, in fact, improve the quality of life for all Nevadans.”

About Nevada’s special legislative sessions

Nevada law prohibits campaign fundraising 15 days before a special session or the day after the proclamation calling a special session is issued, and the blackout period ends 15 days after a special session adjourns.

This is not the governor’s first special session — nor his second. Lombardo called on lawmakers to keep working in Carson City longer in June 2023, when a brief session was held to pass a capital projects budget that legislators had failed to pass by the end of the 82nd regular session. An 8-day session immediately followed to approve public funding for the Athletics’ ballpark in Las Vegas.

Though Nevada lawmakers are constitutionally required to meet every odd year, meetings can come more frequently since Nevadans enacted a 120-day session limit through a constitutional amendment passed in 1998. There have been 35 special sessions In Nevada’s history — 15 of which have occurred since 2001.

Special sessions are generally limited to 20 consecutive calendar days.

