Governor-elect Lombardo gives victory speech — WATCH LIVE

Republican Governor-elect Joe Lombardo delivers a victory speech at Rancho High School — the school he attended and where he announced his candidacy.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Republican candidate for governor of Nevada, speaks during a GOP midterm election results watch party at Red Rock Casino on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Republican candidate for governor of Nevada, walks on stage before speaking during a GOP midterm election results watch party at Red Rock Casino on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. Lombardo is running against Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Lombardo, the Clark County sheriff, defeated Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak 48.9 percent to 47.3 percent in the midterm election. Sisolak conceded Friday.

All eyes were on the governor’s race last week, and it was expected to be close.

Sisolak needed Democrat-leaning mail-in ballots to close the gap that Lombardo had built on Election Day, a scenario that played out in Nevada’s races for U.S. Senate, secretary of state and treasurer. But Sisolak’s overall share of the vote trailed the Democrats in those races, while Lombardo ran better than many of the more conservative Republicans on the statewide ballot, a difference that was just enough for Lombardo to hold on for the victory.

Sisolak, 68, who was Nevada’s first Democratic governor in nearly two decades, announced Friday afternoon that he had conceded the race and reached out to Lombardo to “wish him success.”

“While votes are still coming in – and we need every ballot tallied and every voice heard – it appears we will fall a percentage point or so short of winning,” Sisolak said in a statement. “Obviously that is not the outcome I want, but I believe in our election system, in democracy and honoring the will of Nevada voters. So whether you voted for me or Sheriff Lombardo, it is important that we now come together to continue moving the state forward.”

