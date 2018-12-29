Governor-elect Steve Sisolak ties knot at Las Vegas church

Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak married Kathy Ong at Guardian Angel Cathedral in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 28, 2018. (from @SteveSisolak on Twitter)

Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak married Kathy Ong on Friday at a Las Vegas church, according to a statement.

“Kathy and I join our families in delivering a heartfelt thank you to all those who’ve wished us well as we embark on this new, exciting chapter in our lives,” Sisolak said in the statement. “Above all else, I am grateful that I’ll have my soul mate by my side for this journey, and I know Kathy will make Nevada proud as First Lady.”

Home Means Nevada, a PAC assisting with Sisolak’s gubernatorial transition, announced Friday night in an emailed statement that the two were wed at Guardian Angel Cathedral, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and East Desert Inn Road, in a ceremony attended by family.

Sisolak and Ong had been dating more than five years after meeting at their gym, according to Sisolak’s campaign. The couple announced their engagement following the November election.

Ong, who was born in Ely and is a Las Vegas-based financial consultant, will take Sisolak’s name, the statement said.

Ong is the co-founder and director of Hobbs, Ong & Associates, Inc., a financial consulting firm that serves as a municipal adviser to Clark County. Sisolak is the chairman of the Clark County Commission, and he is set to become the state’s first Democratic governor in two decades when he takes office in January.

Sisolak has been the single parent of two adult daughters, Ashley and Carley, since he and his former wife divorced.

The man Sisolak will replace in the Governor’s Mansion in Carson City also made headlines with his love life this year.

Outgoing Gov. Brian Sandoval married Las Vegas gaming executive Lauralyn McCarthy in August, six months after his divorce from his wife of 27 years, Kathleen. Sandoval became the first seated governor in state history to wed while in office.