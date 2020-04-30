Governor will discuss relaxing some rules related to coronavirus

Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a news conference Thursday to discuss relaxing some rules related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2019, in Carson City. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Gov. Steve Sisolak will unveil his plan to reopen Nevada’s economy during a news conference scheduled for Thursday evening.

The news conference will start at 5 p.m. at the state capitol building Carson City and will be livestreamed on the governor’s social media pages and online.

On Wednesday, the governor signed a directive that extended the state’s stay-at-home order, which has been in place since April 1, an additional two weeks to May 15. But the directive will also ease some restrictions that were put in place previously to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The easing of restrictions will go into effect Friday. Under the new guidelines:

— All retail businesses, including those previously deemed nonessential, will be allowed to operate under a “curbside commerce model” similar to curbside pickup now allowed for restaurants and eateries. This includes curbside sales for retail marijuana dispensaries, which have been limited to delivery orders since mid-March.

— Places of worship can have drive-up religious services, as long as people stay in their vehicles and maintain social distancing with people who are not part of their household.

— Nevadans can once again play golf, pickleball and tennis “as long as they do it safely and in a way that prevents the spread of COVID-19.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

