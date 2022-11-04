Governor’s chief of staff claims ex-prisons director demanded $1M

Former Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels gave a statement to news media on Friday morning but didn’t take questions.

Former Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels gives a statement to the media as his attorney Craig Marquiz, right, looks on outside of the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Daniels resigned a week after a murderer escaped prison and was found in Las Vegas.

Former Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels gives a statement to the media outside of the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Daniels resigned a week after a murderer escaped prison and was found in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels gives a statement to the media outside of the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Daniels resigned a week after a murderer escaped prison and was found in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels gives a statement to the media as his attorney Craig Marquiz, left, looks on outside of the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. Daniels resigned a week after a murderer escaped prison and was found in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels demanded $1 million from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office after resigning in September in the wake of a prison escape, according to a statement from the governor’s chief of staff.

Daniels sent a letter to the office demanding the money, and stated that he would hold a press conference “should the Office not meet his demand within two business days,” according to a statement from chief of staff Yvanna Cancela.

“Daniels made clear in his communication that he is motivated by the upcoming and nationally watched election,” the statement said.

The former director gave a statement to the media Friday morning at the Lloyd D. George U.S. Courthouse, but refused to answer questions afterwards. Daniels said that he was forced to resign, and claimed he was pressured by an official with the governor’s office to change the timeline of the events surrounding the prisoner’s escape.

Daniels also said that he filed a “whistleblower and hostile work environment complaint” before he resigned.

“I’m here today to restore and rehabilitate my good name and reputation,” Daniels said Friday morning.

Cancela wrote in her statement that Daniels has not filed a legal claim and is seeking “to distract from his performance.”

“The Governor’s Office and the State will not have this matter politicized,” Cancela wrote. “Furthermore, the Office will not be intimidated or extorted for opportunistic financial gain.”

Sisolak asked Daniels to resign after one of the convicted killers in the 2017 Luxor bombing escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Sept. 23 and nearly fled to Mexico. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was arrested in Las Vegas on Sept. 28 while waiting to board a bus to Tijuana.

Duarte-Herrera was unaccounted for on the evening of Sept. 23, but the Department of Corrections did not enact escape protocols until 8 a.m. on Sept. 27, the department has said. The FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Metropolitan Police Department all said the Department of Corrections did not alert them to the escaped prisoner until the afternoon of Sept. 27.

Sisolak announced Daniels’ resignation on Sept. 30, and called the escape a “serious and unacceptable breach of protocol.”

Cancela said that under Daniels’ leadership, the governor’s office received “conflicting and sometimes incorrect information” regarding Duarte-Herrera’s escape, and was “frustrated by the lack of clear communication.” She said his termination was “directly and solely related” to performance issues that “reached the breaking point” when Duarte-Herrera escaped.

In the aftermath of the escape, corrections officials declined multiple requests for comment from the Las Vegas Review-Journal and refused to come to a joint law enforcement news conference about the escape.

Prison staff sent a letter to Sisolak’s office the week before Duarte-Herrera escaped, accusing Daniels of “erratic, hostile, and abusive” behavior in the wake of two suicides within seven hours in the same unit at High Desert State Prison.

William Gittere, the Department of Corrections’ deputy director of operations, has served as the acting director since Daniels’ resignation.

