Governor’s emergency directive directed at schools’ mitigation strategies

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency directive Wednesday related to face coverings and other mitigation strategies for K-12 county school district, charter school and private school settings within Nevada.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a kick-off event of the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour for American Rescue Plan Funds at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.(Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency directive Wednesday related to face coverings and other mitigation strategies for K-12 county school district, charter school and private school settings within Nevada, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

In all counties, all school staff must wear face coverings while inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, all kindergarten through 12th grade students and school staff throughout Nevada must wear face coverings while on school buses, as per the order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the release said.

Its order applies to all public transportation conveyances, including school buses. Regardless of the mask policy at a school, passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses.

In Clark and Washoe counties, all kindergarten through 12th grade students in county school district, charter school and private school settings (regardless of whether they would be exempt from the face covering requirement based on their age) mustwear face coverings while inside school buildings regardless of vaccination status unless granted an exemption.

As variants of concern, including the delta variant, have become the most predominant strains of the virus and most school-aged children are not yet able to be vaccinated, additional mitigation measures are needed to protect students, staff and school visitors, the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.