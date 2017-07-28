Gustavson has no plan to seek re-election to Nevada Senate

Nevada state Sen. Don Gustavson, a Republican from Sparks, said Friday he will not run for re-election to District 14 in 2018.

Nevada Sen. Don Gustavson, R-Sparks, speaks at the Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., on Monday, June 1, 2015. Cathleen Allison Las Vegas Review-Journal

CARSON CITY — Nevada state Sen. Don Gustavson, a Republican from Sparks, said Friday he will not run for re-election to District 14 in 2018.

Gustavson, one of the most conservative lawmakers in the Legislature, was elected to the state Assembly in 1996, winning the District 32 seat after unsuccessful bids for District 28 in 1990 and District 27 in 1992. He spent four consecutive terms over two districts before losing a re-election bid in 2004, but was won the District 32 seat back in 2008, served one term, then jumped to the Senate in 2010.

He won the District 14 race in 2014 with more than 70 percent of the vote.

“I did not go to Carson City to make friends, I went there to make a difference,” Gustavson said in a statement. “I made promises to the constituents I serve and I kept those promises. It’s been an honor to serve the people of Nevada and I appreciate their endless support, but I never thought of Legislative service as a career.”

Senate District 14 covers the counties of Esmeralda, Humboldt, Lander, Mineral, Pershing, and portions of Nye and Washoe.

Gustavson, 74, said he is looking forward to spending time with his family but did not rule out a future run for higher office.

Contact Ben Botkin at bbotkin@reviewjournal.com or 775-461-0661. Follow @BenBotkin1 on Twitter.