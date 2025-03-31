74°F
‘Halo’ composer announces plan to run for Congress again

Marty O’Donnell is seen in an undated handout photo. (Marty O’Donnell for Congress)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2025 - 3:29 pm
 

Composer and Republican Marty O’Donnell announced he plans to run for Congress again in a chance to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, provided he wins President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

“In 2026, President Donald J. Trump will need reinforcements in Congress to help secure the border, cut spending, and reduce the size of the federal government,” O’Donnell said in a Monday statement.

O’Donnell said if he does not receive Trump’s endorsement, he will bow out of the race and allow whomever Trump endorsed to focus on defeating Lee.

“We cannot waste the money or the time allowing intra-party squabbling to sidetrack us; we have a country to save,” O’Donnell said.

The “Halo” composer and music and sound production company founder previously ran in 2024 for Congress in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District but came in fourth in the Republican primary. Drew Johnson won the primary but lost the general election to Lee by over 10,000 votes.

In his announcement, O’Donnell applauded Republicans’ efforts to enact the Trump agenda, mentioning the “No Tax on Tips” concept and extending the “Trump Tax Cuts.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

