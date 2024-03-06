‘Halo’ composer enters Nevada’s congressional race

The U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Composer Marty O’Donnell has joined a crowded GOP primary field seeking the chance to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee.

“I’m tired of seeing the leaders of our country being influenced by the toxic divisions that are tearing apart our families and society,” O’Donnell said in a post on X on Sunday. “It’s time for me to step up and do my civic duty. To give back and try and change things for the better. If not me, who? If not now, when?”

O’Donnell’s entry into the race has brought some national attention to Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District. Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk posted Tuesday on his social media platform that he hopes more people like O’Donnell would run for office.

The “Halo” composer and music and sound production company founder joins other Republican candidates in the June 11 primary, including former state Sen. Elizabeth Helgelien, conservative policy analyst Drew Johnson and poker player Brian Nadell. Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama had thrown her hat into the ring as well, before she decided to pull back and run for re-election in the Legislature instead.

In his announcement post, O’Donnell highlighted the economy and the border as major issues, and he said big corporate executives and union bosses influence the government.

“Big tech, big pharma, big media, big whatever — all trying to control big government in Washington DC. This needs to stop,” he said. “Our government spends money on the wrong things and spends way too much.

He said that the federal and state governments need to work together to secure the border, and he said that seeing the government at war with itself is unacceptable.

The video game music producer, who also co-founded Highwire Games that released its first game for PlayStation VR in 2019, also said that he wants to “champion the traditional family as critical for a child’s development success,” but notes that his approach will be inclusive and will recognize everyone who provides for their children.

Now retired, O’Donnell said he has time on his hands to do his civic duty.

“I’m ready to go to DC and see if I can help bring back sanity and civility to the public discourse on these issues and all the other issues that face our great nation,” he said. “We need bold leaders for such a time as this.”

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Spokesperson Lauren Fanguen said in a statement that Lee has a proven track record of working across the aisle to create jobs, increase national security and invest in public education.

“Susie Lee is a problem solver who will continue to put the needs of southern Nevada families before party politics,” Fanguen said in a statement.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.