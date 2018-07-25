Hardy focusing on rural Nevada in new congressional campaign

Former U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy is reviving a 2014 campaign strategy that helped him defeat former Rep. Steven Horsford in their rematch on tap for November.

Former U.S. Rep. Cresent Hardy, is photographed at the Las Vegas Review-Journal offices on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Hardy on Wednesday kicked off a four-day “Nevada Tough” tour that stops in seven counties and 10 cities, with the focus on Nevada’s rural areas like Mesquite, Pioche, Alamo, Round Mountain, Tonopah and Hawthorne.

Focusing on those areas helped Hardy, a Republican, knock off the incumbent Horsford, a Democrat, in 2014.

“At the end of the day, the people who call this district home are extremely tough and resilient,” said Hardy campaign manager Ross Hemminger. “While people like Mr. Horsford look at our state as a temporary destination — a stepping stone to something else — many of us have chosen to lay down roots, raise families, and work here.”

Nevada’s 4th Congressional District has changed hands every two years since Horsford won the seat’s first election in 2012. The seat is open because Democrat Ruben Kihuen declined to seek reelection amid sexual misconduct claims.

Democrats are fighting to keep the seat in an effort to win a majority in the House, and Republicans have pegged it as a top target.

National political analysts have rated the district — which Hillary Clinton won by 5 percentage points in 2016 — as “leaning Democrat.”

Hardy’s path back to Washington could weave through the rural areas of the district that propelled him to victory in 2014. He lost Clark County by 1,923 votes that year, but won Lincoln, White Pine, Nye, Mineral and Esmeralda counties. Voter turnout was only 45 percent and Hardy took the election by nearly three percentage points.

In Congressional District 4, the margin of victory in Clark County and voter turnout makes a difference. When Horsford won the seat in 2012 he won Clark County by 29,141 votes — and turnout was 80 percent. Hardy lost to Kihuen in 2016, Kihuen won Clark County by more than 24,000 votes. Voter turnout was 76.9 percent that year.

Hardy’s tour concludes on Saturday, the same day he’s opening a Las Vegas campaign office on Del Webb Boulevard.

