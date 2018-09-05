Hardy, Horsford talk issues at Hispanics in Politics’ breakfast

Inside a colorful tamale restaurant in downtown Las Vegas, two former Nevada congressmen shared stories of humble beginnings and tough childhoods — but their differences soon emerged.

Cresent Hardy, left, and Steven Horsford, candidates for 4th Congressional District (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Democrat Steven Horsford and Republican Cresent Hardy are going head-to-head in the open 4th Congressional District — a seat they each held for one term. They discussed an array of issues Wednesday at a breakfast hosted by Hispanics in Politics at Dona Maria Tamales Restaurant.

Horsford, a small business owner, said serving in Congress was the “honor of my life.” He was raised in North Las Vegas and his father was murdered when he was 19.

Hardy, the son of ranchers, said his father was an alcoholic with a fifth-grade education but taught him to work hard.

After the breakfast Wednesday, Horsford took a jab at Hardy for supporting President Donald Trump and an administration that wants to strip protections for preexisting conditions under the Affordable Care Act.

“He might want to answer for why he voted to take health care away from millions of America,” Horsford said. “300,000 Nevadans are covered by the preexisting condition protections under the ACA. They’re voting to take that away. He supports an administration that does that.”

Hardy, a fifth-generation Nevadan who built a construction business, refuted the claim.

“I don’t know that you’re going to repeal (the ACA) completely,” Hardy said following the event. “But we should fix it to the point where we want to protect preexisting conditions. You have to take care of those who can’t take care of themselves. I believe that’s a government responsibility.”

Hardy served in Congress from 2015 to 2017. According to Health Reform Votes, he voted yes seven times on various health reform measures, including votes to completely repeal the Affordable Care Act and to repeal the law’s individual mandate. Hardy also voted to strengthen Medicare access and extend funding for children’s health insurance.

Horsford served in Congress from 2013 to 2015. He voted no on health care reform five times during his term, including 2013 votes against repealing the ACA and to keep health insurance carriers from selling non-ACA compliant coverage.

The men also disagree on universal health care. Horsford wants to work toward a Medicare-for-all model. Hardy said “absolutely not.”

One attendee Wednesday asked the candidates how they would combat the rise of chronic diseases, which account for nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent on health care in America.

Hardy, who said he’s a diabetic, said lawmakers must fund policies to ensure “science does the best it can to develop those type of medications that will help fix some of these challenges.”

“The best thing we can do also is make sure we have good health practices,” said Hardy.

Horsford, who underwent an open-heart bypass in 2013 and wants to lower prescription drug costs, stressed prevention, education and access to doctors.

“I believe health care is a right, not a privilege,” he said.

The men fielded a question about finding a fix for Dreamers, immigrants who were brought to the country illegally and protected from deportation under an Obama-era program.

Hardy said “people need certainty” and he supports giving them legal status while they work toward citizenship.

Horsford said he sponsored a comprehensive immigration reform bill while in Congress, but it was shot down. He supports a balanced approach which includes a path for citizenship, family reunification and more border security.

Contact Ramona Giwargis at rgiwargis@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4538. Follow @RamonaGiwargis on Twitter.