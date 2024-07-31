93°F
Harris to make 1st LV visit as presidential candidate. And she’s bringing her running mate.

Vice President Kamala Harris -- and her yet-to-be announced running mate -- will visit Las Vegas next week, marking her first stop in Nevada since she's entered the presidential race. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses supporters at a campaign event at Resorts World Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses supporters at a campaign event at Resorts World Las Vegas, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Louise Zhou, right, a teacher at Sunrise Mountain High School, watches as newly hired teachers ...
‘Tough job’: CCSD still has over 1,000 vacancies as Lombardo welcomes new teachers
Delaine Spilsbury, an Ely Shoshone elder, poses for a photo on Nov. 11, 2023, in Bahsahwahbee, ...
Nevada’s 5th national monument? Cortez Masto’s bill could make it so
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks with the media following an NFL football game ag ...
Jon Gruden asking full Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider NFL emails lawsuit
JD Vance outlines state of presidential race in Las Vegas campaign stop
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2024 - 5:50 pm
 
Updated July 31, 2024 - 9:08 am

Vice President Kamala Harris — and her yet-to-be announced running mate — will visit Las Vegas next week, marking her first stop in Nevada since she’s entered the presidential race.

Harris and her running mate will crisscross the country to campaign to voters who will decide the election, according to the Harris campaign. No other information was available.

Harris hasn’t selected her vice presidential pick yet, but Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are among those under consideration.

While the visit will mark her first time to the Silver State since she entered the presidential race, the vice president has traveled six times this year to the battleground state of Nevada, whose six electoral votes could determine the outcome of the presidential election.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

Jon Gruden asking full Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider NFL emails lawsuit
By Ken Ritter The Associated Press

Jon Gruden is asking the entire Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider a decision by a three-justice panel to throw out a lawsuit he filed against the NFL over emails leaked to the media before he resigned as coach of the Raiders.

