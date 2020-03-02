Harry Reid endorses Joe Biden for president

Former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid on Monday released a statement endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

Former Sen. Harry Reid, D-Nev., has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden takes photos with supporters at a campaign event at Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, greets U.S. Sen. Harry Reid after Reid was honored during the Nevada State Democratic Party's "First in the West" event at Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nov. 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Former Nevada U.S. Sen. Harry Reid endorsed his longtime former colleague, ex-Vice President Joe Biden, for president on Monday, joining a growing chorus uniting behind the moderate choice in the Democratic primary race.

In a statement released by his office, Reid characterized his choice as a pragmatic one, saying Biden has the best chance to defeat President Donald Trump.

“President Donald Trump has done unspeakable damage to our country, our institutions and the rule of law. Democrats need a candidate who can assemble the largest, most diverse coalition possible to defeat Trump and lead our country following the trauma of Trump’s presidency. That candidate is Joe Biden,” Reid’s statement reads.

“Joe Biden’s strength of character and deep experience stand in the starkest contrast to Trump’s amorality, corruption and utter incompetence,” the statement continues. “Biden will be a much-needed stabilizing force following Trump’s disastrous term, offering a positive and progressive alternative to Trump’s dark vision of racism, xenophobia and policies built on cruelty and exclusion. I believe Biden is best able to defeat Donald Trump and enact the policies we all care about.

“Our party was fortunate to have a tremendous field of talented candidates this year, many of whom are my close friends. I have the deepest respect and admiration for Sens. (Bernie) Sanders, (I-Vt.), (Elizabeth) Warren (D-Mass) and (Amy) Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and (former New York City) Mayor (Mike) Bloomberg. They’re among the brightest leaders in our party, and they’ve made invaluable contributions to this race and our country.”

Reid’s endorsement is little surprise: Although he rose to be the Democratic Party’s leader in the Senate, he’s always been a pragmatist at heart. Reid said said recently “there’s no way in hell” that the Medicare for All plan that’s at the heart of Sanders’ candidacy could pass in Congress.

Reid’s endorsement comes after several other high-profile Nevada politicians joined the Biden camp, starting with Rep. Dina Titus, who was later joined by Rep. Steven Horsford. State Sen. Yvanna Cancela not only endorsed Biden, she joined the campaign as an adviser.

