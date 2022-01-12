Harry Reid first Nevadan to lie in state at US Capitol

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, who led the Senate’s Democrats, was accorded a rare honor as his body lied in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.

People pay their respects while viewing the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Harry Reid as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Family members look on as a military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid up the steps of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid arrives at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid arrives at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A military honor guard proceeds to the hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Family members of the late U.S. Sen. Harry Reid watch as a military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket up the steps of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Harry Reid up the steps of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Harry Reid up the steps of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Transportation, pays respects while viewing the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Harry Reid as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People pay their respects while viewing the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Harry Reid as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People pay their respects while viewing the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Harry Reid as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People pay their respects while viewing the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Harry Reid as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People pay their respects while viewing the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Harry Reid as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A woman pays respects while viewing the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Harry Reid as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A hat worn by former Sen. Harry Reid is seen at the base of the Lincoln catafalque as Reid lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson pays respects while viewing the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Harry Reid as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson pays respects while viewing the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Harry Reid as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People line up to pay their respects while viewing the flag-draped casket of former Sen. Harry Reid as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Landra Reid departs from the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol after a memorial service for her husband, former Sen. Harry Reid as he lies in state on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, of N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., depart after a memorial service for former Sen. Harry Reid as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., left, and U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., depart after a memorial service for former Sen. Harry Reid as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second gentleman Doug Emhoff make their way to a room to visit with the family former Sen. Harry Reid, following a memorial service as he lies in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

President Joe Biden enters the Rotunda to pay respects to former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

WASHINGTON – Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, who led the Senate’s Democrats, was accorded a rare honor as his body lied in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.

Reid is the first Nevadan to receive the honor, according to a website maintained by the House of Representatives.

A surge in the coronavirus pandemic limited participation in the historic celebration and remembrance of Reid’s leadership role. The honor of a Capitol ceremony has been limited to presidents, Senate and House leaders and citizens of eminent acclaim.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke inside the Rotunda. They also spoke at a Saturday memorial service for Reid in Las Vegas, along with President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, who offered the eulogy.

Reid died Dec. 28 in Nevada after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Reid, who served more than three decades in Congress as a House member and senator from Nevada, and Senate majority leader from 2007 to 2015, left office in 2017.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., are expected to attend, along with Nevada Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen as well as Nevada Reps. Mark Amodei, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee.

Reid’s wife of 62 years, Landra, traveled to Washington, thanking Pelosi and Schumer for the honor and recognition of her husband’s life and accomplishments that included expansion of health care coverage and a financial stimulus package following the Great Recession.

Also attending were Reid’s children, Lana Barringer, and sons, Rory, Josh, Lief and Key, as well as about two dozen grandchildren, a great grandchild and other family members.

Due to a spike in coronavirus cases in Washington, the Office of the Attending Physician at the Capitol has issued guidance for staffers to telework and for officials to avoid unnecessary exposure. The skyrocketing case rate factored into the Reid service and attendance, which was limited to family, dignitaries and invited guests.

