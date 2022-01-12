Harry Reid lies in state inside US Capitol Rotunda

Former Sen. Harry Reid is the first Nevadan to receive the rare honor, according to a website maintained by the House of Representatives .

Family members look on as a military honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid up the steps of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid arrives at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Washington. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

WASHINGTON – Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, who led the Senate’s Democrats, will be accorded a rare honor as his body lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda today.

Reid is the first Nevadan to receive the honor, according to a website maintained by the House of Representatives.

A surge in the coronavirus pandemic has limited participation in the historic celebration and remembrance of Reid’s leadership role. The honor of a Capitol ceremony has been limited to presidents, Senate and House leaders and citizens of eminent acclaim.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are expected to speak inside the Rotunda. They also spoke at a Saturday memorial service for Reid in Las Vegas, along with President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, who offered the eulogy.

Reid died Dec. 28 in Nevada after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Reid, who served more than three decades in Congress as a House member and senator from Nevada, and Senate majority leader from 2007 to 2015, left office in 2017.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., are expected to attend, along with Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, and Nevada Reps. Mark Amodei, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee.

Reid’s wife of 62 years, Landra, traveled to Washington, thanking Pelosi and Schumer for the honor and recognition of her husband’s life and accomplishments that included expansion of health care coverage and a financial stimulus package following the Great Recession.

Also expected to attend are Reid’s children, Lana Barringer, and sons, Rory, Josh, Lief and Key, as well as about two dozen grandchildren, a great grandchild and other family members.

Due to a spike in coronavirus cases in Washington, the Office of the Attending Physician at the Capitol has issued guidance for staffers to telework and for officials to avoid unnecessary exposure. The skyrocketing case rate factored into the Reid service and attendance, which was limited to family, dignitaries and invited guests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

