Harry Reid memorial service — WATCH LIVE

President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and leaders of the Senate and House will speak at a memorial for Nevada’s longest-serving U.S. senator.

Pallbearers carry the flag-draped casket of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid during a memorial service at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/John Locher)

Ella Joy Reid, granddaughter of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, speaks during a memorial service for her grandfather at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Key Reid, son of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, speaks during a memorial service for his father at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/John Locher)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive for a memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid with members of the family at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/John Locher)

Attendees of a memorial service for former U.S. Senate Leader Harry Reid file into The Smith Center on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees gather before a memorial service for former U.S. Senate Leader Harry Reid at The Smith Center on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife Kathy speak with media members before a memorial service for former U.S. Senate Leader Harry Reid at The Smith Center on Saturday, Jan. 8 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak recalls memories of the late former U.S. Senate Leader Harry Reid while speaking to the media before his memorial service at The Smith Center on Saturday, Jan. 8 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid.

U.S. Sen. Harry Reid and his wife Landra Gould.

Former U.S. Senate Leader Harry Reid will be honored during a memorial service Saturday at The Smith Center in Las Vegas. (Pablo Martínez Monsiváis/AP)

11:53 a.m.

Key Reid, one of the Reids’ sons, talked about playing basketball with his father as a kid and how is father “could trash talk with the best of them.”

“My father was my best friend. He knew when to write, when to call, when to reach out,” Key Reid said. “His example was one of love.”

Another of Reid’s son, Josh, said, “I know my father loved me unconditionally.” He said he knew this because his father told him so often.

Reid’s daughter, Lana Reid Barringer, talked about her father taking them for ice cream almost every night during the summer.

11:15 am

M. Russell Ballard, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke first at the memorial service for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid on Saturday morning at The Smith Center in Las Vegas. He gave a remembrance of the former senator “calling him ‘my dear friend Harry’.”

Reid and his family were members of that church.

Ella Joy Reid, the granddaughter of Harry and Landra Reid, gave the invocation, calling the late senator “Poppy.”

Honoring former senator

The nation’s most powerful leaders will speak at today’s memorial service for Reid in downtown Las Vegas.

President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York will deliver remarks at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in honor of Reid. Former President Barack Obama will deliver the eulogy.

Reid died Dec. 28 after a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 82.

Sisolak, Lee praise Reid

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak called the late senator a “great Nevadan” and incredible friend.

“He brought projects to Nevada that otherwise would not have been funded,” he said Saturday morning outside The Smith Center, citing Yucca Mountain and the Affordable Care Act.

“It could have just as much been Reid Cares as it was ObamaCare.”

Sisolak teared up while he told stories of the times Reid gave him political advice.

“He cared so much about that and about every day people,” the governor said.” “Where I saw he was most at home was in the back of a house of a casino talking to bus boys, waitresses and bartenders.”

Rep. Susie Lee credited Reid for putting Nevada on the national stage and ensuring the Affordable Care Act passed. Before the service she called him “the ultimate public servant.”

“Sen. Reid put Nevada on the map,” she said Saturday at The Smith Center. “He understood that our diversity in our state really is driving diversity in our country.”

She remembered being a freshmen congresswoman when Reid helped her get on the appropriations committee and gave her advice about prioritizing Nevada’s residents.

Most powerful Nevadan

Reid was the most powerful Nevadan to ever hold federal office and was the longest-serving U.S. Senator in state history, spending 30 years in the upper chamber.

Reid will be honored in Washington, D.C., next week when he will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. He will be the first Nevadan to ever receive the rare honor.

Service details

Also speaking at the event is Elder M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of which Reid was a member for more than 60 years.

As a special farewell to Reid, the event will feature performances by Brandon Flowers of The Killers — a Reid favorite — and singer-songwriter Carole King. Reid was particularly fond of The Killers’ rendition of Nevada’s state song, “Home Means Nevada.”

Also attending are Vice President Kamala Harris, first lady Jill Biden, U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, Gov. Steve Sisolak and first lady Kathy Sisolak, and members of Reid’s family.

