Harry Reid memorial services set for Jan. 8

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2021 - 1:30 pm
 
Updated December 30, 2021 - 1:34 pm
Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid sits at his office in Bellagio on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Las Ve ...
Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid sits at his office in Bellagio on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. Reid served as a senator from 1987 to 2017 and was leader of the Democratic Caucus and Senate majority leader. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto
Harry Reid. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)
Harry Reid. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye)

A memorial service for former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid will be held Jan. 8 in Las Vegas, the family announced Thursday.

Reid, 82, died Tuesday at his home following a years’ long battle with pancreatic cancer.

The memorial service at 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts will include family, friends and former colleagues of the former lawmaker. It will livestreamed. Tickets will be distributed through the senator’s office, not the Smith Center, according to an announcement.

Reid served Nevada in Congress for three decades and as Senate majority leader from 2007-2015.

Arrangements for memorial events in Washington have yet to be announced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.

