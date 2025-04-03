43°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada

Have unclaimed property in Nevada? Here’s how to make a claim

The Great Seal of the State of Nevada adorns the Nevada Legislature building in Carson City. (L ...
The Great Seal of the State of Nevada adorns the Nevada Legislature building in Carson City. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Water is moved through a secondary clarifier during the treatment process within the Clark Coun ...
On water recycling, Nevada is leagues ahead of other states, study shows
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has refused to release any information related to racists te ...
What Are They Hiding? AG’s office declines to reveal info about racists message investigation
Assemblywoman Selena La Rue Hatch, D-Reno, during the 82nd Session of the Legislature on Tuesda ...
Is paid family medical leave coming to Nevada?
Planned Parenthood Mar Monte is weighing options to appeal a federal judge’s decision to lift ...
Abortion provider studies options after parental notification ruling
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2025 - 6:00 am
 

Nevada has returned more than $718 million of unclaimed property to residents, and the state’s website outlines how users can claim property for themselves.

The Nevada Treasury’s Unclaimed Property department exists for the purpose of accepting custody of unclaimed property and it works to return property to its owners and or its rightful heirs, according to its website.

The unclaimed property includes abandoned financial assets, such as checking or savings accounts, unpaid wages, securities, life insurance payouts, uncashed checks, insurance checks, payroll checks, utility refunds, money orders, dividends, stocks and items in safety deposit boxes that have been inactive for a certain amount of time.

“We work hand-in-hand with both holders (businesses who have abandoned property) and claimants (persons who are the rightful owners of the property) to receive and distribute money and property back to where it belongs,” says the state’s website. “The State Treasurer’s office is solely a custodian of these funds and will never take ownership.”

The Nevada Treasury’s website explained what generally constitutes unclaimed property.

“Generally, if the property in question has not had any activity within a certain period of time, three years for most properties, and the holder is unable to locate the property owner, it is considered abandoned and must be reported to the Nevada Treasury’s Unclaimed Property,” it reads. “To prevent your accounts from becoming unclaimed or abandoned, keep accounts active and make sure that you make a deposit or withdrawal, update your contact information, or contact your financial institution at least every three years.”

To claim property, simply search the Nevada Treasury’s online database.

Unclaimed property laws have evolved in the U.S. over the years, starting out as part of a consumer protection program and expanding to protect heirs of estates as well.

“Once property is in the custody of the state and its unclaimed property program, an outreach effort begins through social media, advertisements, and local media coverage,” reads the Nevada Unclaimed Property’s website. “The state will maintain custody of the property in perpetuity until the rightful owner or heirs come forward to claim.”

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Assemblywoman Selena La Rue Hatch, D-Reno, during the 82nd Session of the Legislature on Tuesda ...
Is paid family medical leave coming to Nevada?
By / RJ

Assembly Bill 388, sponsored by Assemblymember Selena La Rue Hatch, would require companies and government agencies with at least 50 employees to provide paid leave for life events.

MORE STORIES