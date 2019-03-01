Head of Nevada economic development office leaving post

The head of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development is stepping down effective April 1.
Paul Anderson was appointed GOED executive director by former Gov. Brian Sandoval in January 2018.
In a statement Friday, Anderson said he is resigning to pursue new opportunities.
Gov. Steve Sisolak accepted his resignation Friday and will announce the appointment of an acting director in coming weeks and will work with the GOED board to begin a large-scale search process for a new GOED executive director, according to the statement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
