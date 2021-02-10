Health officials present COVID-19 update — WATCH LIVE

Clark County and Southern Nevada Health District officials are presenting updated data and other information about coronavirus vaccination efforts in the Las Vegas Valley.

Dr. Christina Madison, an associate professor of pharmacy practice at Roseman University, left, talks with Sharon Brockway, of North Las Vegas, before administering the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a pop-up clinic at the Doolittle Senior Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada on Wednesday reported 659 additional coronavirus cases and 23 deaths over the preceding day.

Updated figures from the Department of Health and Human Services posted on the state’s coronavirus website brought cumulative totals to 285,795 cases and 4,582 deaths.

New cases were slightly above the moving 14-day average of 650 daily recorded cases. Deaths, however, remained above the moving daily average of 15 for the two-week period, state data shows.

The state’s positivity rate, which essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are confirmed to have been infected, dropped to 14.8 percent — a 0.5-percentage-point decrease from the previous day. The rate has been falling steadily since peaking at 21.7 percent on Jan. 13.

Clark County on Wednesday reported 602 new coronavirus cases and 16 additional deaths, according to data posted to the Southern Nevada Health District’s coronavirus website.

The updated figures brought cumulative totals for the county to 220,204 cases and 3,525 deaths.

The county’s two-week positivity rate on Wednesday dropped 0.5 percentage points from the previous day to 16.2 percent, or 1.4 percentage points higher than the state’s rate.

