Heavy voter turnout in Nevada as 62 percent flock to polls

Nevadans flooded voting booths across the state on Tuesday, driving participation far past the typical turnout for a midterm election.

People arrive to cast their votes at a polling station at Stupak Community Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Voters stand in line to cast their ballots at a polling station at Raul Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raymond Dukes of Las Vegas prepares to vote in the voting center at Downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Nevadans flooded voting booths across the state on Tuesday, driving participation far past the typical turnout for a midterm election.

According to data from the Nevada secretary of state’s office early Wednesday, 62.1 percent of the state’s 1,561,515 registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election. That was well short of the 76.7 percent of voters who went to the polls in 2016, but far ahead of the 45.56 percent who voted in the last midterm election in 2014.

The figures were not complete, as the election website reported that 16 of 17 of the state’s counties were fully reported as of 4:34 a.m. It was not immediately clear which county had outstanding ballots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.