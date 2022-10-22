Heavy wind deters some Nevadans in early voting

Both Democrat and Republican campaigns are holding “Get Out the Vote” events encouraging people to participate in the midterms.

People cast their votes at the polling place inside of the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall in Henderson, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People visit the polling place inside of the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall in Henderson, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People cast their votes at the polling place inside of the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall in Henderson, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to vote at the polling place inside of the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall in Henderson, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Carla Cervantes, from left, her nice Amira Ezzarhri, 18, and her husband Mike Stock, wait in line to vote at the polling place inside of the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall in Henderson, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amira Ezzarhri, 18, casts her vote at the polling place inside of the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall in Henderson, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Amira Ezzarhri, 18, casts her vote at the polling place inside of the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall in Henderson, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poll workers Brigitte Benadi-Reaney, left, and Nadine Singleton, assist a voter at the polling place inside of the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall in Henderson, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poll worker Phil Hallond directs people at the polling place inside of the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall in Henderson, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to vote at the polling place inside of the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall in Henderson, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poll worker Nadine Singleton, right, assists a voter at the polling place inside of the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall in Henderson, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People wait in line to vote at the polling place inside of the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall in Henderson, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poll worker Phil Hallond directs people at the polling place inside of the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall in Henderson, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lewis Janos of Las Vegas, poses with a sticker he received after voting at the polling place inside of the Galleria at Sunset shopping mall in Henderson, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poll worker Phil Hallond directs people at the polling place inside of the Galleria At Sunset shopping mall in Henderson, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poll worker Terry Kilne hands out an I voted sticker at the polling place inside of the East Las Vegas Library in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People cast their votes at the polling place inside of the East Las Vegas Library in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Karina Castro of Las Vegas casts her vote at the polling place inside of the East Las Vegas Library in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Election Department employee Carmen Anaya, left, and poll worker Laura Sanchez, assist a voter at the polling place inside of the East Las Vegas Library in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Poll worker Terry Kilne organizes her I voted stickers at the polling place inside of the East Las Vegas Library in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Polling place signage is seen outside of the East Las Vegas Library in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Steve Sisolak, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and U.S. Rep. Dina Titus at a "Get out the Vote" event held by the Culinary Local 226, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (David Wilson/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People cheer inside Culinary Local 226 during a "Get out the Vote" event, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (David Wilson/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Adam Laxalt, Republican candidate for U.S. senator, speaks to a rally in South Reno on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Taylor Avery/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel speaks to a rally in South Reno on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Taylor Avery/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada GOP Chairman Michael J. McDonald speaks to a rally in South Reno on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Taylor Avery/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, National Republican Senatorial Committee member, speaks to a rally in South Reno on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (Taylor Avery/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eighteen-year-old college student Amira Ezzarhri made her way through the line at the Galleria at Sunset mall Saturday morning, carrying her mail-in ballot with her. She was excited to vote for the first time for candidates who focused on the issues she cares about.

“I feel pretty confident and excited as well,” Ezzarhri said, who pre-registered to vote when she was 16.

Lower turnout than expected

Ezzarhri joined thousands of Nevada voters in the first day of early voting around the state, even though the heavy winds dampened turnout.

The line at the Henderson mall wrapped around most of the voting center by 10 a.m., and by 11 a.m. a line extended close to the door of the mall. Poll observers watched as streams of people flowed through the center, getting checked in at electronic machines before heading to the voting booths. People also stopped by the voting center to drop off their completed mail-in ballots at the drop box before heading back out the door.

By about 4 p.m., Clark County saw 8,582 people turn out for the first day of in-person early voting, a lower turnout than expected, Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said.

“It’s because of the weather. People decided to stay home. A lot of our sites are in tents, and you have to weather the wind,” Gloria said.

He saw many people drop off ballots at the drop boxes on the first day of early voting, and the county will begin processing those Sunday and will have more specific turnout numbers Monday.

Engaged voters

Ezzarhri said she is passionate about gun control in light of recent school shootings and also about climate change.

“I’m very passionate about climate change. I definitely believe there should be more education about that. It’s something that will affect us, that is affecting us now and will continue to affect us in the future,” Ezzarhri said.

Ezzarhri said she is particularly excited to vote for Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., because she is working to reduce climate change within the state.

Roberta Oslansky, a Henderson resident of 27 years, votes at the Galleria mall every election. It took her 10 minutes to vote at 10 a.m. Saturday, but in previous years she had to wait two hours to vote at the mall.

Oslansky said she does not trust mail-in ballots and prefers voting in person, bringing her already-filled-out sample ballot. The price of gas and food, as well as immigration and crime, are issues important to her.

Henderson resident Fortunato Deocampo also voted at the mall on Saturday, taking about 10 to 15 minutes to go through the process.

“I like to keep my Social Security and Medicare. Some party wants to get rid of that. I want to save our democracy,” Deocampo said.

At the East Las Vegas Library early voting center, a steady stream of voters flowed through the library all morning. Las Vegas resident James Buckley, wearing a mask and using crutches, brought along his sample ballot to help him vote Saturday. He just received a kidney transplant and was going to mail in his ballot instead of voting in person, but he made a mistake with it and had to discard the ballot.

“I don’t get out too much because I’m handicapped. I want my vote to count so I did what I had to do to get here,” Buckley said.

Buckley, a Democrat, likes incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. In the governor’s race, Buckley said he met Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and thinks he is nice, but he does not like his stances.

“Crime is up and he wants to be governor. I’m thinking, ‘OK, well you can do something now, can’t you? I mean, you’re the sheriff. I don’t see anything wrong with (Gov. Steve) Sisolak. He’s tried to keep us safe,” Buckley said.

Las Vegas resident Karina Castro said she is most concerned about crime and voted for Lombardo at the East Las Vegas Library.

“We just want change, and I think Joe Lombardo specifically, with the police and everything is probably the best one right now for the city,” Castro said.

‘If you don’t vote, you have no right to complain’

At around 11:30 a.m. almost all the voting machines at the Boulevard Mall were occupied. While there wasn’t a line, there was a steady stream of people coming to vote or dropping off a mail ballot.

Peggy Thompson said the poll workers were friendly, helpful and made the process easy. She voted on a touch-screen voting machine and said apart from having to go back to a page she missed, everything went off without a hitch.

“If you don’t vote, you have no right to complain if things aren’t done,” Thompson said. “Because sometimes all it takes is one vote.”

Stephanie Prete and her husband, Adam Parascandola, came to vote on the first day of early voting because Parascandola will be traveling out of the country Sunday. He said he and his wife considered voting by mail but felt more comfortable voting in person.

“I think it’s become critically important to vote. For Las Vegas specifically we’re happy with the way the state is being run right now and I don’t want to see a lot of change,” Prete said. “I don’t want to see conservatives, election deniers, those kind of people taking over this wonderful state.”

Parascandola said he’s always been impressed with access to voting in Nevada and the different options people have to cast their vote.

“I believe very strongly that it is the duty of every citizen to cast a vote,” Parascandola said. “We all live in this country, we all have a say about how things are run and this is the way it works here.”

Meadows Mall was buzzing with Saturday afternoon activity. The voting center inside the mall was set up near an entrance and had constant foot traffic going by around 1 p.m. A small line of about four people waited for poll workers at the check in table to become available. One worker announced “First time voter!” which was met with applause from other volunteers.

Small lights at the top of each voting machine turned from green to red when someone began the process of voting.

Both Democrat and Republican campaigns held Get Out the Vote events Saturday, encouraging Nevadans to vote. Political organizations such as PLAN Action kicked off events with a block party celebration that will includes mariachi music, food trucks and a neighborhood canvasses.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, made several stops throughout rural Southern Nevada on his GOTV tour, and he also stopped in places around Las Vegas, including Summerlin. He ended the day campaigning in Reno.

“Now is our chance to stop out of control inflation, gas prices and crime by removing Joe Biden’s Rubber Stamp Senator. We launched our ‘Lead With Laxalt’ bus tour in Summerlin this morning, and we’ll be traveling throughout the state to encourage Nevada’s voters to head to the polls to deliver change. Join me in casting your ballot to help get Nevada moving in the right direction again,” Laxalt said in a statement.

Hundreds of people gathered inside the Culinary Local 226 hall around 10 a.m. before heading out to canvass voters.

Union leaders, Sisolak, Cortez Masto and U.S. Rep. Dina Titus fired up the crowd and highlighted the importance of voting in the election.

The crowd roared to life when the elected officials entered the hall. Sisolak led the crowd in a chant of “Si se puede!”

“We have made so much progress in the last four years on worker rights. We’re going to do more on rent stabilization and protecting people’s jobs,” Sisolak said. “But all the progress that we’ve made is on the line right now. Rest assured that (if they win) Catherine’s opponent, Dina’s opponent, my opponent, they’re going to unwind all of the good stuff that we did. They’re going to take your rights away from you.”

Aaron Rodriguez said affordable housing is an important issue for him in this election and he tells people about his mother who lost her home because of rising prices.

He was one of the approximately 400 people from the Culinary Union who went out to knock on doors Saturday.

“You’re expressing yourself and when you put that vote in there that’s you speaking for yourself,” Rodriguez said. “You want government to do something, do something too.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter. Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Taylor Avery contributed to this report.