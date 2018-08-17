Heller ad focuses on job growth in Nevada

U.S. Sen. Dean Heller’s newest TV ad focuses on Nevada’s job growth and features the senator talking candidly into the camera.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s the first election ad this cycle that shows the Republican directly addressing the viewers.

“A good job means everything,” Heller said as he shakes a worker’s hand at the start of the 30-second spot. “And we’ve come a long way here in Nevada.”

Heller said that the Silver State’s job growth is “the best in the nation” and Nevadans are seeing lower taxes and higher wages.

“But Jacky Rosen wants to turn back the clock,” Heller continues, referring to his Democratic opponent. “Higher taxes. Job-killing regulations. Big government knows best.”

The senator said he likes where the state is headed — Rosen doesn’t — and Nevada’s future “is up to you.”

Heller’s campaign said he has voted to overturn more than a dozen Obama-era rules and helped craft the GOP tax bill that “has helped businesses expand, hire and grow.”

Rosen, who represents Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, has criticized the tax bill as a “giveaway to special interests” at the expense of working families.

The TV ad, which is the third Heller has unveiled in the general election, will air statewide starting Friday.

