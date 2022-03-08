Heller, Lee file for governor

Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee made their bids for governor official on Tuesday, the second day candidates could file for office in Nevada.

CARSON CITY — A little before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dean Heller strode into the state government office he once held and handed over $300 to file for the state government office he hopes to hold next year.

The former U.S. senator, who also served three terms as Nevada’s secretary of state, made his candidacy for governor official after speaking to supporters at a pro-law enforcement rally outside the Capitol. After a brief wait in the secretary of state’s office, he filed for the race, joined by his wife, Lynne.

“As soon as I’m done with this rally I’m walking over the Capitol building and I’m going to file for governor,” Heller told members of the Nevada Police Union and other law enforcement supporters before making the short walk to the adjacent Capitol. Heller has been endorsed by the recently-formed union.

“There’s a lot of work to do, and I’m going over to the Capitol building to right the wrongs that I am seeing in society today, especially here in Nevada,” Heller said.

His candidacy became official on the second day of the candidate filing period that runs though March 18. Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak filed his paperwork to run for a second-term in Las Vegas Monday.

Lee files, too

In addition, North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee — a longtime Democrat turned Republican — filed his own paperwork in the governor’s race.

Calling himself “a life-long ‘Fearless Conservative,” Lee outlined his agenda in a statement after he signed his papers. “As your next Governor I’ll cut taxes, create jobs, protect the unborn, uphold the Second Amendment, and cut bureaucratic red tape to get our economy moving in the right direction,” he said.

Lee also issued a call for voter ID laws in his statement: “If candidates running for office in Nevada need to show an ID, people should also produce proper identification to vote,” he said. “Our southern border is wide open. Illegal aliens flow freely, bringing guns and drugs here. Illegals should never be allowed to vote. By definition they’re breaking the law just by being here. As Governor I’ll make sure everyone shows an ID to vote, just like we all are doing to run for office in Nevada.”

Heller and Lee face a crowded race for the Republican nomination, with Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, investor Guy Nohra, and Gardnerville surgeon Fred Simon also expected to file paperwork to run. Two other Republicans, Las Vegas real estate investor Barak Zilberberg and Reno Air Force veteran Tom Heck, also filed Tuesday.

Municipal filings

In Henderson, Councilwoman Michele Romero has filed to replace term-limited Mayor Debra March, who is running for lieutenant governor as a Democrat.

In Henderson’s Ward 3, currently represented by Councilman John Marz, four challengers have filed: John Niland, Steve Rice, Carri Cox and Trish Nash.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones has filed for re-election to his District F seat, the first of the three incumbent commissioners up for re-election this year to file. Jones currently serves as vice chairman of the commission.

Incumbent Clark County School District Trustee Irene Cepeda has filed for re-election to her District D seat, the first of three trustees whose seats are open this year to file.

And Nevada Supreme Court Chief Justice Ron Parraguirre filed for re-election to Seat E on the bench, while Clark County District Court Chief Judge Linda Bell filed for Seat A, currently held by retiring Justice James Hardesty. Judge Michael Gibbons filed for re-election to his seat in Department 2 of the state Court of Appeals.

