Henderson assemblymember launches state treasurer bid

Assembly Member Joe Dalia, D-Henderson, listens to testimony during a Health and Human Service Committee meeting in the Legislative Building in Carson City Friday, Feb. 7, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Henderson state lawmaker announced Wednesday he intends to run for state treasurer in the 2026 election.

Joe Dalia, a Democratic assemblymember from Henderson, said he wants to address affordability and education funding in social media posts and a new campaign website.

“I’m running to make life easier, better, and more affordable for everyday Nevadans,” he wrote in an X post.

The first-term lawmaker is an attorney, entrepreneur and former chief financial officer of a Henderson-based startup, according to his campaign website.

Born in Florida, Dalia moved to Nevada at 10 years old. He graduated from Boston University and University of Michigan Law School. Dalia also interned for Nevada Sen. Harry Reid.

Dalia is seeking the open seat left by Treasurer Zach Conine, who is term-limited and announced plans to run for attorney general in the Democratic primary.

Republican Drew Johnson announced plans to run for treasurer in May.

The candidate filing period for the 2026 election begins in March.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

