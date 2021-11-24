60°F
Henderson mayor announces run for lieutenant governor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2021 - 9:56 am
 
Henderson Mayor Debra March announced she would run for lieutenant governor. (March campaign)
Henderson Mayor Debra March announced Wednesday that she would run for lieutenant governor.

March served as a Henderson councilwoman from 2009 until she was elected mayor in 2017. Because of term limits, she cannot seek another term as mayor.

According to a news release from March’s campaign, she is “seeking to use her proven track record to diversify Nevada’s economy, promote reliable transportation and strengthen the state’s educational system.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

