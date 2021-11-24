Henderson mayor announces run for lieutenant governor

Henderson Mayor Debra March announced Wednesday that she would run for lieutenant governor.

Henderson Mayor Debra March announced Wednesday that she would run for lieutenant governor.

March served as a Henderson councilwoman from 2009 until she was elected mayor in 2017. Because of term limits, she cannot seek another term as mayor.

According to a news release from March’s campaign, she is “seeking to use her proven track record to diversify Nevada’s economy, promote reliable transportation and strengthen the state’s educational system.”

