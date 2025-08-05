Henderson state lawmaker running for Dina Titus’ House seat.

State Sen. Carrie Buck said she intends to run for a House of Representatives seat that has long been considered a Democratic stronghold

Sen. Carrie Ann Buck, R-Henderson, speaks during a meeting of the Senate Finance Committee in the Legislative Building in Carson City Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A state lawmaker in Henderson said she plans to challenge Rep. Dina Titus in the 2026 congressional election.

Carrie Buck, a second-term state senator, announced her campaign for Nevada’s First Congressional District in a Tuesday press release. The district has been considered a Democratic stronghold and held by Titus since 2013, but recent elections have brought it to the attention of Republicans seeking to pick up another seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In her announcement, Buck said her experience as a teacher, charter school reform leader and legislator was dedicated to improving “the quality of life while expanding opportunities for every Nevadan.”

“Beltway Democrats have failed us and our representatives are out of touch with the real needs of Nevada families - opposing No Taxes on Tips and even backing the largest tax hike in history,” she said in a statement. “Our communities are tired of these failed politicians who have no solutions and who are actually part of the problem. In Congress, I’ll work alongside President Trump to lower taxes, create good-paying American jobs, restore law-and-order, and renew the American Dream for future generations.”

Buck was first elected in November 2020, when she flipped the legislative district by beating her Democratic opponent by about 300 votes. It was redistricted in 2021 — in the most recent election, she won as the incumbent by about 7 percentage points.

“Nevada’s 1st Congressional District, long considered safely Democratic, is catching the attention of national political pundits as Henderson continues to grow and political momentum shifts,” her campaign said in the release.

Buck was ranked among the least effective lawmakers in Carson City during the 2025 legislative session because the Legislature did not pass any bills that she sponsored. She told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in June that her legislation was often killed by Democratic leadership.

Buck is the president of the Pinecrest Foundation, a nonprofit advocacy group for charter school initiatives. She is married to a retired Henderson Police Department deputy chief and has four children, according to her campaign.

Titus defeated Republican challenger Mark Robertson, 52 percent to 44.5 percent, in the 2024 election.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

