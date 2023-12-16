Horse owners advised to monitor animals for possible infection

A horse at an event in Clark County confirmed positive for an equine virus.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture said it has received reports of a confirmed case of Equine Herpes Virus – Type 1 (EHV-1) in a horse at an event in Clark County, according to a Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, news release.

Owners of horses attending events in Clark County are being advised to watch their horses for signs of possible infection of an equine virus.

The infected horse has been placed under quarantine. Per Nevada Revised Statute (NRS) 571.160, exact locations of the detection cannot be disclosed.

EHV-1 is a respiratory, neurological disease. EHV-1 is a reportable disease, meaning when veterinarians diagnose it, they are required to notify the NDA.

“If you recently attended an event in Clark County, monitor your horses for signs of illness including fever, decreased coordination, urine dribbling, limb weakness, lethargy or inability to stand,” NDA Director Julian Goicoechea said. “Contact your local veterinarian immediately if you notice symptoms.”

Goicoechea recommends biosecurity practices as event season is underway, and always monitor horses for signs of disease, such as fever or runny nose. Biosecurity means implementing practices to reduce chances of an infectious disease being transferred by people, animals, equipment or vehicles. EHV-1 and other diseases can be easily transferred on boots, coats, gloves and equipment. Some basic practices include:

— Never share equipment between horses, and always wear clean clothes when going from ill horses to others.

— Always start chores at healthy horses, and end with sick or recovering (within 30 days) horses.

— Avoid common areas such as hitching rails, wash racks, etc. during an outbreak.