Horsford, Kirkpatrick provide update on Nevada vaccine efforts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2021 - 11:52 am
 
Updated January 28, 2021 - 12:55 pm
Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., left, and Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick ...
Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., left, and Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick are briefing reporters at noon Thursday on the state’s efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., and Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick briefed reporters at noon Thursday on the state’s efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nevada has routinely ranked near the bottom of national lists for both receiving vaccine doses and administering the immunization to people, leading Gov. Steve Sisolak to question the state’s standing in a letter on Sunday to federal officials.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has said recently that Nevada’s actions have determined its distribution numbers, although a Review-Journal analysis showed that the state has thus far been shorted in receiving its full allocation.

Meanwhile, coronavirus metrics in Nevada have been trending downward in recent weeks, but state officials have warned that Nevadans should not abandon mitigation measures such as social distancing, wearing face masks in public and frequent hand-washing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.

