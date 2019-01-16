Horsford picked to serve on House Budget Committee

Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford was selected Wednesday by the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee to serve as a representative on the House Budget Committee, which oversees investment of taxpayer dollars and budgeting.

In addition, Horsford, a Democrat, will serve on the Ways and Means subcommittee on health.

Horsford said that he campaigned on the promise to “lower prescription drug costs and level the playing field for middle class families.”

“My assignments will allow me to deliver on those commitments to the people of Southern Nevada,” Horsford said in a statement.

Horsford is one of five members of the Ways and Means panel to serve on the Budget Committee, which also includes members from Appropriations, Rules and those selected by House leaders. .

