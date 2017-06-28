House committee approves bill to restart Yucca Mountain project

A bill to restart the stalled Yucca Mountain project was approved by a full House committee on Wednesday after lawmakers appeased Nevada with a provision over state water rights and authorized more federal funds for interim storage.

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., left, visited Yucca Mountain in April 2015. (Arnold M. Knightly/Pahrump Valley Times)

The House Energy and Commerce Committee voted 49-4 to advance the bill to the full House for consideration, which could happen as early as next month.

The overwhelming support for the legislation came after the committee approved bipartisan amendments offered by Rep. John Shimkus, R-Ill., that cleared the way for interim storage of nuclear waste and stripped language that usurped Nevada’s water rights — an issue that resonated with lawmakers in Western states.

“The legislation ensures that permanent disposal remains the cornerstone of our national policy,” Shimkus said.

Shimkus cited concerns from Nevada officials with his introduction of amendments to appease state concerns.

But Shimkus said the changes do not remove the federal obligation to permanently store waste and get an answer from an independent safety regulator on “whether Yucca Mountain meets all the requirements to serve as a permanent repository.”