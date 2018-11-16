House Ethics Committee finds Kihuen violated code of conduct

A House Ethics Committee report released Friday found that Rep. Ruben Kihuen of Nevada violated the congressional code of conduct with unwanted verbal and physical advances to two women during his campaign for Congress.

Nevada state Sen. Mo Denis, left, and U.S. Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., during a rally against the separation of immigrant families outside of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The committee also heard testimony from a Nevada lobbyist, who made similar claims against Kihuen. The accusations leveled by all three women were found to be credible and in many cases backed by third-party witnesses or documents, the committee report said.

The 11-page report was released by the committee, some 11 months after a bipartisan panel was assembled Dec. 21, 2017 to review complaints that were brought forward and ultimately forced Kihuen, a Democrat, to announce he would not seek re-election to Congress.

Kihuen claimed he was innocent of the accusations brought forward by three women, but the Ethics Committee report said “he apologized to the complainants and acknowledged that his actions may have been perceived in ways other than what he intended.”

Immediate attempts to reach Kihuen for comment by telephone or through his office were unsuccessful.

