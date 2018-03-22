House OKs compromise $1.3T budget bill, Senate next

A $1.3 trillion spending bill is headed to the Senate after the House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to approve legislation that gives the Armed Services a pay hike but gives no relief to immigrant Dreamers seeking protection from deportation.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., joined by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, right, speaks about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 22, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Military personnel at Creech Air Force Base and Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas would see a 2.4 percent increase in pay, while 14,000 undocumented immigrants in Nevada, brought into the country illegally as children, still await action by the Trump administration and Congress on their status.

The negotiated spending bill cut the House appropriation of $120 million to revive the licensing process on the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository.

But the legislation included a Senate request to provide $16 million to a Justice Department program that would allow Las Vegas law enforcement to receive grant funds to offset overtime costs from the Oct. 1 shooting.

House Democrats joined Republicans in voting 256-167 to pass the bill.

The Nevada congressional delegation was split: Reps. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., voted for passage, while Dina Titus and Ruben Kihuen, both Las Vegas Democrats, voted against it.

Despite the overwhelming vote, tempers flared over the process to rush to approve complex legislation that funds every federal department and agency.

Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., hefted the huge bill onto a desk on the House floor to criticize Republicans for releasing the legislation just hours before the vote, saying no one had time to “read the bill.”

Even Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, a staunch Tea Party conservative, said the process was similar to one Democrats used when they controlled the chamber. “It’s the same thing we belittled Nancy Pelosi for.”

Partisan bickering

The “omnibus” spending bill is the result of partisan bickering that produced repeated stop-gap spending measures to keep the government running since October, when fiscal 2018 began.

Titus accused “inept Republican leadership.”

“That irresponsible path has culminated in a last-minute 2,232-page omnibus bill dropped just 16 hours before the vote,” she said.

But House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said the process has led to the biggest pay increase for the military in years, addresses safety in schools to prevent shooting attacks and provides money to fight the scourge of opioid addiction.

Senate leaders expect the bill to pass Friday, although procedural maneuvers could delay the time of a final vote.

The White House signaled Thursday that President Donald Trump would sign the bill, which includes $1.6 billion to start construction on a border wall — far less than the $25 billion the White House sought.

Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., has embraced the bill, which includes measures he helped secure.

The legislation also has program spending requested by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who said she looked forward to reviewing the final bill “to determine whether or not it will receive my support.”

Yucca Mountain licensing

The majority of the Nevada congressional delegation has opposed the Trump administration request for $150 million for the Department of Energy and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to revive the licensing process on the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository.

Only Amodei supports continuation of the licensing process to determine whether the facility would be safe — a stance shared by rural Nevada counties.

Gov. Brian Sandoval, a Republican, and the state legislature, have vowed to oppose the continuation of the licensing process, which was suspended by the Obama administration in 2011.

Trump has included a similar funding request to continue the licensing process for DOE’s application to build the repository at Yucca Mountain in his budget for fiscal year 2019, which begins Oct. 1.

A budget cut sought by the Trump administration, to take $230 million from the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act, known as SNPLMA, was also left out of the final 2018 spending bill, according to Heller.

SNPLMA allows the Bureau of Land Management to sell land around Las Vegas.

The proceeds are used by the Interior Department for local projects in the state, as well as revenue to the Southern Nevada Water Authority and the Nevada General Education Fund. There has been more than $3.4 billion spent on more than 1,200 conservation projects in Nevada.

Trump is again asking for the cut from the local program in the 2019 budget.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.