‘Common sense legislation’: Lawmakers target transparency in hotel fees

The House of Representatives passed a bill requiring hotels to disclose all fees associated with a booking. The bill next goes to the Senate.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed bipartisan legislation this week that would require price transparency for all short-term lodging, which Nevada officials hope could help boost the state’s tourism industry.

The Hotel Fees Transparency Act of 2025 would require hotels, short-term rentals and third party online sellers to display the total price of services — including the base price and fees — before a customer completes their purchase.

Members of Congress passed the bill by voice vote Monday, and it next heads to the Senate for a vote. The White House declined to comment on whether President Donald Trump would sign the bill if it reached his desk.

‘Level the playing field’

A common frustration for travelers is learning of additional costs when they go to pay for the lodging they booked. Las Vegas hotels and booking platforms have no shortage of add-on costs, including resort fees that vary from hotel to hotel. Costs range from $44 to nearly $57 per night at casino-hotels on the Las Vegas Strip and can significantly increase the overall cost of a stay.

Associations representing the hotel industry are in favor of the bill, arguing it will create a consistent national standard across the short-term lodging industry.

“Our members already clearly and prominently disclose resort fees during the transaction to help guests make informed decisions,” Virginia Valentine, president and CEO of the Nevada Resort Association, said in an email. “We believe this requirement will level the playing field by including short-term rentals, OTAs and other online search sites.”

Encouraging tourism

Nevada’s congressional delegation also supports the bill.

Tourism and travel are vital industries to Nevada, and the Hotel Fees Transparency Act will support travelers and make the industry stronger, said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., in a statement.

“Nevadans and visitors coming to Las Vegas deserve price transparency, and this common sense, bipartisan legislation will cut out hidden fees,” said Cortez Masto, a co-sponsor of the bill in the Senate, adding she will work to make sure it is signed into law. The bill is currently in the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said she also plans to vote for the bill and emphasized its support by the American Hotel and Lodging Association and the Nevada Resort Association.

“This bill simply requires what most Nevada hotels already provide — transparency on pricing and fees — which helps more visitors plan their trips,” Rosen said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The legislation comes at a time when Nevada faces expected revenue declines from weakening tourism.

“During this critical time for the hospitality industry, we need to do everything we can to encourage tourism,” said Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., in a statement.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., said she is not sure if it will have a big impact either way on increasing tourism, but it makes sure that people know what they’re paying for before they make a hotel reservation.

“It’s all about the transparency and keeping working families from getting nickeled and dimed,” Lee said in a Wednesday phone interview.

In December 2024, the Federal Trade Commission announced it would require hotels, vacation rental platforms and live event promoters to disclose any fees up front when they list prices, with the requirement going into effect 120 days later.

Then-FTC Chair Lina Khan had said people deserve to know up front what they’re being asked to pay without worrying about mysterious fees they were unprepared for.

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., said the bill has broad support within the hotel and lodging industry because when travelers know the price they see is the price they’ll pay, it instills confidence in the booking process.

“Transparency is key, and being upfront about costs is good for guests, good for business, and especially important in a tourism-driven state like Nevada,” he said in a statement.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X. Staff writer Emerson Drewes contributed to this report.