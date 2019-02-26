House passes Titus bill recognizing contributions of school workers

Congresswoman Dina Titus speaks during an election night event hosted by the Nevada Democrats on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

WASHINGTON — Legislation to recognize the contributions of school employees and filed by a Nevada lawmaker passed the House on Monday.

The House voted 387-19 to advance the bill by Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., that celebrates the contributions of school employees like bus drivers, cafeteria workers, security guards and counselors.

Companion legislation has been filed in the Senate by Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.

Titus cited Virginia Mills of Las Vegas, a security guard at William E. Orr Middle School for over two decades who improved the lives of schoolchildren with clothing, supplies and food while performing her regular duties.

School employees were tirelessly behind the scenes, Titus said, “yet too often their contributions go unrecognized.”

The bipartisan bill by Titus would require the Education Department secretary to annually honor a school employee from one of several categories. The bill establishes the Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award.

Contact Gary Martin at gmartin@reviewjournal.com or 202-662-7390. Follow @garymartindc on Twitter.