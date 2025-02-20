Nevada Medicaid expansion program could lose $1.9B in possible funding cuts

Nevada’s expanded federal and state health insurance program for low-income earners could see funding cuts, according to one consideration in the Congressional budget plan.

A Medicaid expansion program in Nevada could lose almost $1.9 billion in federal funding if Congress moves forward with House Republicans’ plans to slash program funding, Nevada health officials told state Senate leadership in a Tuesday letter.

Richard Whitley, director of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, wrote the letter in response to the senators’ request for answers on how Nevada could be affected by federal cuts to the program, which has been explored in Congress in recent weeks. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump endorsed the House budget plan.

Senate Democrats said they sent the Feb. 4 request because they were concerned about the impact to the state, where about 800,000 Nevadans are on Medicaid. The state’s expanded federal and state health insurance program for low-income earners could see funding cuts, according to one consideration in the House budget plan.

Democrats say hundreds of thousands of Nevadans’ health coverage could be at risk. About 312,000 Nevadans were covered by the state’s Medicaid expansion in June 2024, or 42 percent of the total Medicaid enrollment in the state, according to non-profit KFF, formerly known as The Kaiser Family Foundation.

State Sen. Fabian Doñate, the chamber’s health and human services committee chair, said he was concerned about the potential ramifications of the funding cuts. He said the loss of federal funding could result in the loss of coverage for people in the Medicaid expansion program and impact the state’s ability to reimburse providers for supplemental payments.

“We’re already working with a very fragile system, and any potential changes or cuts that can be made is a situation that can put us in the life and death situation for many folks that often rely on the government or on the services that we provide,” Doñate, D-Las Vegas, said in an interview Wednesday.

Whitley did not directly answer how many Nevadans may lose their coverage because of cuts.

“It is very difficult at this time to determine coverage losses in Medicaid without more information about the actual proposals being considered to meet federal spending reduction targets,” he wrote to senators. “Once that information is available, the Division will assess impact.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office said they are in communication with the Trump administration about the potential cuts.

Assembly Minority Leader Greg Hafen, R-Parhump, said he was not concerned about how the federal budget cuts could impact Nevadans.

“President Trump has clarified that he will not be cutting funding to Medicaid or Medicare,” he said in a statement.

States that have implemented the Medicaid expansion through the Affordable Care Act receive a 90 percent federal match rate for adults. Congressional Republicans have proposed equalizing the match rate.

Whitley said if that change occurs for the upcoming two-year state budget cycle, Nevada would lose almost $1.9 billion. It would impact the state general fund and the funding for the state’s supplemental payment programs for providers.

The department does not expect a change to the federal match rate formula would have an “immediate impact” on the federal funding the state receives for Medicaid, according to the letter.

Congressional Republicans are exploring different ways to set Medicaid spending formulas. Currently, the federal government pays a fixed percentage, which advocates say helps cover unforeseen costs. Some alternative funding structures in consideration are capped per capita funding – which could lead to the state being responsible for any costs above the rate, according to the letter.

Democrats also asked about the potential impact to provider fees, a health-care related tax that is used to fund enhanced reimbursement to Medicaid providers. A 2023 law set up a system for a provider tax of no more than 6 percent, which is then earmarked for supplemental Medicaid payments. Whitley said if Nevada were prohibited from imposing a tax above a certain percent, the state budget would not have a direct impact. But participants in the provider tax and payment programs – private hospitals and skilled nursing homes – would get lower reimbursements from the fund because of the lower tax revenue collected.

Doñate said he’s worried about Nevadans losing healthcare coverage and going uninsured — or raising taxes to make up for the lost funding. The ACA’s Medicaid expansion cut into the state’s uninsured population, from about 22 percent in 2012 to about 11 percent in 2023, according to the UnitedHealth Foundation.

Legislators intend to press DHHS officials for additional details on the impact of possible Medicaid cuts during a joint hearing on Feb. 26, he said. He also called on the Lombardo administration and the state’s federal delegation to work with the Trump administration to lobby against the cuts and minimize impacts.

“There’s just no way that we’re going to take a step backwards in any scenario,” he said. “And ultimately, we can’t do this ourselves. We need our Republican colleagues to work with us. We need the Lombardo administration to work with us.”

