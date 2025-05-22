How did Nevada’s US reps vote on massive GOP funding bill?

Nevada’s three Democratic House members voted against the GOP bill that will provide tax cuts and reduce Medicaid, SNAP, while the state’s lone Republican voted for it.

Nevada’s congressional delegation voted on party lines on the massive GOP budget bill that will enact President Donald Trump’s agenda, which passed early Thursday morning in a 215-214 vote.

The vote came after Rep. Mark Amodei’s amendment to sell 65,000 acres of public land in Clark County was removed after pushback from Nevada’s Democratic congressmembers and some Republican members of Congress.

Amodei, Nevada’s sole Republican congressman, said in a statement the fight is far from over.

“I will continue to push for the responsible management of underused lands in Nevada and ensure our state’s future is no longer jeopardized by excessive federal land ownership,” he said in a statement.

Nevada’s three other congressional members voted against the bill that is estimated to add roughly $2.3 trillion to deficits over the next decade. The legislation will cut trillions of dollars in taxes while scaling backing programs like Medicaid and SNAP. It also implements policies like “no taxes on tips” — albeit temporarily — as well as newborn savings accounts and child tax credit increases for some.

The Democratic congressional delegation criticized the marathon overnight session of negotiations and meetings, saying Republicans rammed the bill through the House.

“The way Congressional Republicans conduct business in the dead of night matches the way they approach policy that harms their own constituents — it’s absolutely asinine,” Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., said in a statement.

He said Nevadans deserve a government that prioritizes public health, food security, community safety, education and a dignified retirement for those who earn it.

“Instead, Republicans just stiffed the Silver State, and every state, with a bill to pay off their billionaire campaign donors and corporate backers,” he said in a statement.

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., said the bill takes away health care and nutrition assistance from working families and gives tax breaks to the wealthiest Americans.

“Thousands of Nevadans and millions of Americans will lose healthcare, hungry children and seniors won’t get the food they need, hospitals and nursing homes will shut down, and trillions will be added to our national debt,” Lee said in a statement.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., called the bill “disastrous” and said it threatens every Nevadan. Sixty-four thousand Nevadans are estimated to go without health insurance, and households who keep their coverage will see their premiums increase.

“While House Republicans march in lockstep with Donald Trump, Nevadans are being left behind — poorer, sicker, and hungrier,” she said in a statement.

The bill now goes to the Senate, where some Republican senators already have expressed opposition.

