How do you know if you’re registered to vote?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

Voting is a citizen’s biggest civic duty, and there are a couple of different ways to make sure you’re registered to vote in Nevada.

You can check your voter registration at registertovote.nv.gov/, where you can also update your voter registration information.

You can also visit www.nvsos.gov/SOSVoterServices/start.aspx.

If you don’t have access to a computer and live in Clark County, you can call 702-455-VOTE (8683).

If it’s already Election Day and you’re still not sure if you’re registered, don’t sweat. Nevada has same-day voter registration, which means you can go in-person to a voting location to register. You must bring a valid Nevada driver’s license or Nevada ID card. If your ID doesn’t have your current address, you will also need to bring a valid proof of residence, such as a utility bill, a bank statement, paycheck property tax statement or a rental or lease agreement.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

