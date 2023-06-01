72°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada

How long does it take for a dead person to be taken off voter rolls?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2023 - 6:30 am
 
In response to a Las Vegas Review-Journal survey of readers asking them to send election-relate ...
In response to a Las Vegas Review-Journal survey of readers asking them to send election-related questions, one reader asked how long it takes for a deceased person to be removed from the voter rolls. (Getty Images)

How long does it take for a dead person to be removed from the voter rolls?

In response to a Review-Journal survey of readers asking them to send election-related questions, one reader, who asked their name not be published, asked how long it takes for a deceased person to be removed from the voter rolls.

The state Office of Vital Statistics, which works with funeral homes, physicians, coroners and families, sends daily notice reports to the secretary of state’s office with official death certificates. The secretary of state’s office then compares that data with the statewide registered voter list.

If it finds that the registered voter is deceased, the secretary of state’s office notifies the appropriate county clerk, who then also determines whether or not the person is dead and then cancels the person’s registration, according to the secretary of state’s office. That process is immediate and takes less than 24 hours, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Then once a month, the secretary of state determines whether each county clerk has followed through on removing a dead voter from the statewide registration list, according to state law. If the secretary of state finds that the county clerk has not removed a dead voter, they notify the clerk again and repeat the process.

So how did the case of Donald Kirk Hartle happen? Hartle pleaded guilty to voting twice in the 2020 election, using the ballot of his wife, who died in 2017.

The secretary of state’s office said there are a few circumstances that can delay the process of removing a dead person from the voter rolls. If a family member does not have the deceased person’s Social Security number, or if that person was homeless or lived alone, the Office of Vital Statistics’ verification that the person is deceased can take longer.

Voting is a constitutional right, so the secretary of state’s office wants to make sure it has the correct information before they confirm the person’s death and remove them from the voter rolls. Ensuring that staff has the person’s Social Security number or other personal identifying information is crucial to the process, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Do you have any questions about how Nevada’s election process works? Fill out the Google Form on the Review-Journal’s website.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
F1, county take on repaving costs for Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1, county take on repaving costs for Las Vegas Grand Prix
2
A’s leaders meet with lawmakers about ballpark bill
A’s leaders meet with lawmakers about ballpark bill
3
‘Historic legislation’: Lombardo beats deadline, signs education budget
‘Historic legislation’: Lombardo beats deadline, signs education budget
4
Mark Wahlberg backs film tax credit bill during Carson City visit
Mark Wahlberg backs film tax credit bill during Carson City visit
5
Nevada GOP wants presidential caucus over primary, sues state
Nevada GOP wants presidential caucus over primary, sues state
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Embattled Clark County official retired with $250K in payouts
Embattled Clark County official retired with $250K in payouts
Teachers union operated without a business license for almost 2 years
Teachers union operated without a business license for almost 2 years
Federal jury acquits man of making threatening calls after Jan. 6 attack
Federal jury acquits man of making threatening calls after Jan. 6 attack
Winner (not) take all? Popular vote bill up in Carson City
Winner (not) take all? Popular vote bill up in Carson City
Election bills advance as Legislature deadline approaches
Election bills advance as Legislature deadline approaches
Lombardo gets abortion protections bill
Lombardo gets abortion protections bill