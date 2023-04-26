How much do Nevada politicians get paid?

Politicians such as Gov. Joe Lombardo and Sen. Jacky Rosen get paid less than $200,000 a year.

Gov. Joe Lombardo, seen in April 2023 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., listens during a hearing in March 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, speaks in November 2022 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Everybody knows being president is a pretty good gig: You get a free house, traffic-free commutes in a custom Cadillac limousine and your own 747 airplane with a private office, bedroom and even a shower.

And the pay isn’t bad either: The president pulls down $400,000 a year, although the job only lasts eight years, at best.

But how much do other political leaders make, including the ones that represent the state of Nevada? Most salaries are set by law, and while lawmakers can set their own pay, they typically have to win re-election to get the higher salary.

Here’s a look at political paychecks in Nevada:

Federal officials

U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, and Reps. Dina Titus, Mark Amodei, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford are all paid $174,000 per year.

All senators and representatives throughout the country are paid the same, with the exception of the speaker of the house, the president pro tempore of the senate, and the majority and minority leaders in Congress, according to Congressional Research Service. The salary has not changed since 2009. Members of Congress can also have “outside earned income,” but the limit as of 2023 is $31,815.

State constitutional officers

State officers’ compensation and members of the Legislature are also paid salaries fixed in law.

State senators and Assembly members are paid only when the Legislature is in session, and are paid an average of $150 per day, but only for the first 60 days of the 120-day session. They also receive a $142 per diem each day for the entire session, according to the Advisory Committee on Participatory Democracy’s guide to elections and civic participation. It comes out to around $9,000 at the end of the session.

That doesn’t include reimbursements for travel for lawmakers, either.

Based on their most recent financial disclosure reports, here is how much Nevada’s other state officers make:

— Gov. Joe Lombardo: $170,062

— Lt. Gov. Stavros Anthony: $61,000

— Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar: $112,462

— Attorney General Aaron Ford: $154,198

— State Treasurer Zach Conine: $116,994

— State Controller Andy Matthews: $116,994

Oh, by the way, the average salary in Nevada for regular folk is $59,022, according to Zip Recruiter.

