How to watch the Democratic debate in Las Vegas

Six top Democratic presidential candidates will debate in Las Vegas tonight. Here’s what you need to know to watch.

Clockwise, from top left: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/AP)

Six top Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage in Las Vegas tonight for the ninth presidential debate, presented by NBC News, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo and The Nevada Independent. The debate takes place three days before the Nevada caucuses.

Who is debating?

Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have qualified to participate in the debate. Bloomberg was a late add after a recent rule change by the Democratic National Committee.

When is the debate?

The debate is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. PT.

Where is the debate?

The debate is being held at the Paris Theater in Paris Las Vegas on the Strip.

Who are the moderators?

The debate will be moderated by NBC’s Lester Holt, Chuck Todd and Hallie Jackson, Noticias Telemundo’s Vanessa Hauc and John Ralston of The Nevada Independent.

How can I watch?

The debate will be shown live on NBC (channel 3) and MSNBC (channel 19). It will also be streamed on the NBC News and MSNBC Facebook pages.

It will be show in Spanish on NBCUniverso.com as well as Telemundo.com and the Noticias Telemundo app and Facebook page.