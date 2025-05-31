‘I bend the rules’: Nevada employee caught on hidden-camera video

A hidden-camera video purports to show an employee of the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services telling an undercover journalist that, “I bend the rules a lot,” when facilitating emergency medical services for undocumented immigrants.

An end to kids’ doom scrolling? Nevada aims to restrict social media

Ruling against Las Vegas police in Ronaldo case a win for transparency, advocates say

A hidden-camera video purports to show an employee of the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services telling an undercover journalist that, “I bend the rules a lot,” when facilitating emergency medical services for undocumented immigrants.

The footage’s release Thursday by James O’Keefe, a self-described “Guerilla Journalist,” drew condemnation and prompted Gov. Joe Lombardo to announce an investigation into the matter.

“My office is aware of the allegations of misconduct stemming from a recent viral video,” Lombardo wrote in a statement. “I want to assure Nevadans that this incident will be thoroughly investigated.”

“Furthermore, if the investigation determines that an unlawful act has been committed, we will seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”

Footage recorded during supposed date

Deshaun Mack was secretly recorded by while out on a date who happened to be an undercover journalist, according to O’Keefe’s video.

“I Will Twist and Turn Our Provisions”: Nevada DHHS Specialist Caught on Camera Admitting to “Bending the Rules” to Provide Benefits for Illegal Immigrants “I get them emergency medical all the time… I just approve them for 12 months because I can. “ “Even undocumented people… pic.twitter.com/gZwZGAUvoz — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 29, 2025

Mack is a family services specialist for welfare services, according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the department.

According to the video, Mack said that he helps undocumented immigrants obtain temporary health benefits for a year at a time instead of the mandated “month to month” approach.

“To the extent that I’m able to, but I bend the rules a lot,” Mack said.

“I will twist and turn our provisions to fit the way that I want to,” he added. “Whether it’s a law or not, I don’t know.”

In Nevada, undocumented migrants who would otherwise qualify for Medicaid are afforded “limited lifesaving services,” according to health department spokesperson Kristle Muessle.

“Emergency Medicaid is required by states to provide limited coverage of emergency medical services to undocumented non-citizens who would otherwise be eligible for Medicaid benefits,” Muessle said. “This program is specifically designed for individuals excluded from full Medicaid coverage due to their immigration status.”

Mack declined to comment to the Las Vegas Review-Journal when reached by phone Friday.

‘I say a lot of things I don’t mean’

O’Keefe said he spoke to Mack before posting the expose. He recorded the supposed conversation and included the footage in his video.

The man on the other line expressed surprise for being secretly recorded. He declined making the statement attributed to him.

“I say a lot of things I don’t mean.. all the time,” the man said.

“None of those words I said were true,” he added, implying he was trying to impress his date.

O’Keefe was previously associated with Project Veritas, a nonprofit media company he founded, which made a name and drew controversy for its unconventional sting operations.

The videos have been criticized for their spliced editing.

O’Keefe was pushed out of Project Veritas a couple of years ago under allegations that he mistreated employees and misspent funds, according to the Associated Press.

He now operates under O’Keefe Media Group.

Earlier this month, a former FBI agent sued O’Keefe and his media group for a similar sting report in which the plaintiff was mislead into believing he was on a date, according to the AP.

The lawsuit alleges that the journalist induced the agent into making “inflammatory and damaging” remarks about President Donald Trump, which were recorded, “manipulated” and posted online, the AP reported.

DHHS investigating allegations

Lombardo’s spokesperson, Elizabeth Ray, said the health department, which oversees welfare services, was handling the probe into the recent video.

She declined to comment on the “specifics on the investigation or its status,” as did the health department.

“All allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly,” Muessle said.

She added: “While information regarding any employee conduct and performance cannot be shared due to confidentiality regulations, all concerns are addressed in accordance with policy and procedures.”

Lombardo said Nevada employees are expected to follow state and federal law.

“The State of Nevada has zero tolerance for criminal conduct,” he added.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.